Realme may soon split from Oppo to function as an independent brand

Smartphone brand Realme might soon split from Oppo to operate independently as per a report by Digitimes. Both the Oppo and Realme are subsidiaries of BBK Electronics Corporation, a Guangzhou-based conglomerate that also owns Vivo and OnePlus.

Chung Hsiang-Wei, Chief Commercial Officer, Realme Taiwan said, “The brand is expected to develop its own ecosystem in the future, complete with production lines if the business continues to grow at the current pace,” Digitimes quoted.

Realme already has a separate marketing and R&D division but it shares resources with Oppo at the moment. Realme uses components from Oppo for its products that also includes Oppo’s ColorOS. Realme has now started to offer a customised version of the UI but the changes are not significant.

The brand has established itself a popular smartphone brand in India while it also ranked seven in global smartphone shipments. Realme was named the fastest-growing smartphone brand and focuses on designing a budget-friendly smartphone. However, recently, it unveiled its first-ever flagship device powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor– Realme X2 Pro

It shows that Realme wants to do more than just launching budget devices. Realme has also a number of smartphone accessories in its portfolio including the earbuds, wireless earbuds, and power bank.

Realme also teased an Apple AirPods-like earbuds during the launch event of Realme X2 Pro in India. It is expected to unveil the truly wireless earbuds by the end of December. The brand is also said to enter the smart wearables market as well. Realme is also reportedly working on a 5G smartphone that could also be launched this year.