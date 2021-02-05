Realme launches V11, the cheapest 5G smartphone in the world

Realme has launched yet another 5G smartphone in China. The latest Realme V11 device is priced at CNY 1,199, which is roughly Rs 13,500 in India. Realme is selling 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of this price. This is currently the cheapest 5G phone in the world. There is no word on the India launch yet, but the company is expected to bring 5G devices under Rs 15,000 price segment to the Indian market as well. The key highlights of the Realme V11 are 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, 13MP dual rear camera setup and more.

It is being sold in two colour options, including Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey. Interested customers can buy the device from the company’s official website. The new Realme V11 smartphone comes with a waterdrop style notched display design. It features slim bezels on the sides and a relatively thick chin.

Realme V11 specifications, features

The newly launched Realme V11 comes with a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Most of the budget phones from Realme offer the same display size. The screen operates at HD+ resolution. The device boasts of a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charger. The company launched the affordable Realme V15 5G last month and seems to be expanding its budget-friendly 5G smartphone lineup for 2021.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is backed by Mali G57 GPU. It is being offered in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For photos and videos, the Realme V11 5G features two cameras at the back, which comprises of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device runs Realme UI out of the box. It is based on the latest Android 11 OS. The device supports a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and all the latest Wi-Fi 802.11 standards. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.