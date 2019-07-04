Realme X Spider-Man edition is coming to India, price to be unveiled on July 15

As the Spider-Man– Far From Home hits theatres in India, Realme introduces the Realme X Spider-Man edition in the country. The smartphone comes with a special gift box carrying a limited edition protective case and a preinstalled ColorOS 6 Spiderman theme.

The special edition of the popup selfie camera phone from Realme will be unveiled at the July 15 launch event of the Realme X. At the event, the company will announce the price, sale date, and India-specific specifications of both Realme X and Realme X Spider-Man edition.

The special edition of Realme X comes with a Spider-Man themed UI. It carries a customized wallpaper and icon pack inspired by the Spider-Man. The gift box of the special edition also includes a Spider-Man themed phone case and charger along with the smartphone itself.

Realme X was launched in China in May for a starting price of Yuan 1,499, which is around Rs 15,000. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the device will be priced around Rs 18,000 in India.

Realme X in China features a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera, and a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which also powers the Realme 3 Pro (known as Realme X Lite in China).

Realme X (China variant) runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6 skin on top. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.