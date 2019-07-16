Realme hints at launching Snapdragon 855 Plus powered smartphone

As soon as Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Asus broke the news that its upcoming ROG Phone 2 will be powered by the higher clocked processor. Now, Realme posted a teaser on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo hinting that it plans to launch a Snapdragon 855 Plus powered device in the future.

Realme posted a message quoting Qualcomm’s announcement on Weibo, saying just “Hello Snapdragon 855+” without directly saying anything about a future device with Snapdragon 855 Plus. But that is enough to suggest Realme’s intentions.

Realme just launched the Realme 3i and Realme X in India, but there is another phone in the works, which is yet to launch. The company had shared a teaser for a 64MP quad-camera smartphone on Twitter and on the Weibo suggesting the upcoming device will be launched in India and China.

While there is no confirmation, there is a possibility that Realme could put the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the 64MP quad-camera phone. Also, since the new chipset is a gaming-centric processor, the new Realme device could be a gaming smartphone as well.

Coming to the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the chipset carries Adreno 640 GPU that has been clocker higher to deliver 15 per cent more performance and the fast Kryo 485 CPU has been boosted to 2.96 GHz up from the 2.84GHz clock speed of the standard SD855 chipset.

Future gaming smartphones are expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus processor. Apart from Realme, Balck Shark, Nubia, and Vivo iQOO could launch their new smartphones with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.