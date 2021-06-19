Realme GT to launch in India before Diwali, company confirms

The Realme GT has already been launched in Europe(Image Source: Realme)

Realme GT is set to launch in India before Diwali. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed this in the latest episode of the #AskMadhav online series. The smartphone was recently launched in Europe and offers flagship-level features at a reasonable price point. Here is everything you need to know about the Realme GT.

If the company launches the same variant in India, the device may come with similar specifications. The global variant of the Realme GT comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.



The Realme GT features a triple rear camera setup. These include a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is also a 16MP, f/2.5 front camera.

The smartphone also features stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an optical fingerprint scanner and an Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The device supports photography features like PureRaw mode and AI selfies, among others.

Must Read | Realme GT 5G set to global launch alongside laptop, tablet on June 15

The Realme GT 5G was launched in Europe in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device is priced at 449 Euros (about Rs 39,895). The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, on the other hand, is priced at 599 Euros (around Rs 53,223).

Note that the company has not yet confirmed the exact India launch date of the Realme GT. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart or the company’s official site.