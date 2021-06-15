Realme GT 5G launched globally: Check price, specifications

Check out all you need to know about the Realme GT 5G global launch. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme just launched three new products in a global launch event. These include the brand’s latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT, along with two new additions that are not phones. These are the Realme Book, the brand’s first-ever laptop and the Realme Pad, its first tablet. Here’s a detailed look at all the Realme GT.

Realme GT Pricing

The Realme GT 5G launched in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 449 Euros (about Rs 39,895). Meanwhile, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 599 Euros (about Rs 53,223). There’s no word on the India price for the Realme GT.

Realme GT Specifications

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Users also get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Keeping the phone going is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The phone has a triple camera sensor on the back and a single front camera. The sensors on the back include a 64 MP, f/1.8 main camera, an 8 MP, f/2.3 ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16 MP, f/2.5 front camera.

The phone also comes with stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack, an optical fingerprint scanner and an Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It will be available in three colours, Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and a Racing Yellow one with a vegan leather back finish.