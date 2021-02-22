Realme GT official images out ahead of March 4 launch

The Realme GT will have a 64MP triple camera setup on the back of the phone. (Image Source: Weibo/Realme)

The Realme GT is the brand’s next flagship smartphone and is expected to feature top-end specifications including the Snapdragon 888 chipset. We’ve seen a yellow leather colour variant so far in leaks, but now, Realme has shared official images of a Blue variant of the phone. The last flagship from Realme was the Realme X50.

The Realme GT images were shared by the company on its Weibo profile. While the front of the device is not visible in the two images, we can clearly see the back and the bottom of the phone, along with one of its sides.

Realme GT expected specifications

Realme GT will sport a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Other expected specifications under the hood include up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 64MP triple camera setup on the phone. Although more information on the two other lenses is not available yet, we can expect an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera at the back. We can also see a quad-LED flash setup in the module.

The phone’s new images also show us that there is a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the phone along with a 3.5mm port, something a lot of flagship phones are skipping these days. The Realme GT is also expected to feature 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT is also likely to feature an OLED display panel. This is because the power button on the side of the phone doesn’t look like it features a built-in fingerprint scanner. This points to an in-display fingerprint scanner, which again is for now only possible with OLED panels.

When is the phone launching?

While the Realme GT will first launch in home-country China on March 4 this year, we will most likely also see a global variant of the phone launch soon after. The global variant should also come to India, which is one of the biggest markets for Realme’s smartphones.