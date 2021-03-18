scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Realme GT Neo launch date set for March 31: Everything we know so far

As per the teaser released by the company, the Realme GT Neo will launch on March 31. The poster posted by Realme confirms that the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 18, 2021 11:42:15 am
Realme just recently launched its flagship Realme GT 5G smartphone in China and now it is gearing up to take the wraps off a new phone. The upcoming Realme GT Neo could be a toned-down version of the original version. As per the teaser released by the company, the Realme GT Neo will launch on March 31.

The poster posted by Realme confirms that the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. This is a 5G chip, which comes with eight processing cores, including an ultra core of ARM Cortex-A78 clocked at 3GHz. It features nine cores of ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It offers support for up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Comparatively, the original Realme GT smartphone was launched with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

The poster, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, reveals that the Realme GT Neo launch event will begin in China on March 31 at 02:30 PM local time (12:00PM IST). The specifications of the upcoming Realme phone are yet to be revealed. A Realme smartphone with model number RMX3116 was recently spotted on TENAA.

It is believed to be the Realme GT Neo and if this is true, then we know a few features of the device. It could offer a standard 6.55-inch curved display, and a 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery. It is said to ship with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box. The images on the mentioned site suggest that the phone’s rear panel will feature a big “Dare To Leap” label, just like the Realme X7 Pro smartphone.

At the back, there could be a rectangular camera module, which will reportedly include three cameras. The setup will be accompanied by an LED flash. It is also said to offer support for a 65W fast charging, similar to phones like Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme X7 series.

