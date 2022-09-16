scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India with Snapdragon 870: Check price, features

The Realme GT is yet another Snapdragon 870-powered competitor for the iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G. Here's all you need to know about it.

realme gt neo 3t, realme,Here's all you need to know about the Realme GT Neo 3T. (Express Photo)

Realme has just launched a new phone in India which is the GT Neo 3T. An addition to the GT Neo series, the GT Neo 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 just like the GT Neo 2 and comes with some new improvements and a new design. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Features and specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The FHD+ panel also comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and this is accompanied by 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device can take two nano-SIMs and supports eight 5G bands.

Coming to the cameras, we have a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperDart charge support. There is Realme UI 3 (based on Android 13) and Realme will be providing two years of system and three years of security updates for the phone.

Other features include NFC support, an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers and dual microphones.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T will come in three variants. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 31,999 and the 8GB/256GB is priced at Rs 33,999.

The phone will also be available in three colours – Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black. The phone will go on sale from September 23

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 01:30:32 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: BBMP clears 69 encroachments from stormwater drains

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement