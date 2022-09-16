Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India with Snapdragon 870: Check price, features

Realme has just launched a new phone in India which is the GT Neo 3T. An addition to the GT Neo series, the GT Neo 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 just like the GT Neo 2 and comes with some new improvements and a new design. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Features and specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The FHD+ panel also comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and this is accompanied by 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device can take two nano-SIMs and supports eight 5G bands.

Coming to the cameras, we have a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperDart charge support. There is Realme UI 3 (based on Android 13) and Realme will be providing two years of system and three years of security updates for the phone.

Other features include NFC support, an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers and dual microphones.

The #realmeGTNeo3T has:

👉80W SuperDart Charge

👉Snapdragon 870 5G

👉120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Available in

👉6GB+128GB, ₹29,999

👉8GB+128GB, ₹31,999

👉8GB+256GB, ₹33,999

Offers up to ₹7000 on 1st sale at 12 PM, 23rd Sept. on https://t.co/HrgDJTI9vv & @Flipkart#NEOSpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/qkjtVS80cI — realme (@realmeIndia) September 16, 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T will come in three variants. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 31,999 and the 8GB/256GB is priced at Rs 33,999.

The phone will also be available in three colours – Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black. The phone will go on sale from September 23