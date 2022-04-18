Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on April 29 for India: Expected specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging will launch in India next. The company has confirmed an event for April 29, which will take place at 12.30 pm. The new phone follows the Realme GT 2 Pro launch, though the earlier phone is a much more expensive flagship.

Realme had showcased its 150W fast charging at MWC 2022 earlier this year, and confirmed that the GT Neo 3 would feature this. Realme GT Neo 3 will get to over 50 per cent battery in just five minutes thanks to the 150W fast charging.

Currently, Xiaomi offers 120W fast charging on its premium Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones. There’s another version of the Realme GT Neo 3 that comes with 80W fast charging.

Specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 are known given it has launched globally. The phone comes with 6.7-inch AMOLED display and there’s a fingerprint sensor under the display. The phone runs on the latest Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chipset with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery

The Realme GT Neo 3 has a triple camera option constituting a 50 MP+ 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) lens, while the front camera stands at 16MP. The India price will only be revealed when the device officially launches on April 29.