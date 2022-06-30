Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder edition to launch on July 7

Realme is not new to making special edition versions outfits existing lineup of phones. After launching a Naruto edition of its GT Neo 3 smartphone, the phonemaker has plans for another special edition GT Neo 3, this time collaborating with Marvel studios for the same.

The new device will be the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition, which Realme recently showed us a glimpse of on Twitter. The phone is expected to feature a new design on the outside and software tweaks on the inside that will add to the experience.

Thunder is all set to strike once again⚡ pic.twitter.com/gB0dgfYiOe — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 29, 2022

Apart from that, however, the phone could likely sport the same specifications as the regular Realme GT Neo 3. Like most special edition phones, the Thor Love and Thunder editor of the Realme GT Neo 3 could launch in a single storage variant and single charging variant, that would be identical to the top-end variant of the vanilla GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

There is also a triple camera setup on the back of the phone comprising a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. This is accompanied by a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Realme GT Neo 3 also has a 4,500mAh battery and support for 150W proprietary charging. It comes with Android 12-powered Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. While the regular Realme GT Neo 3 currently sells for Rs 41,999 on Flipkart (without any sale, offers), the limited edition Thor variant could be priced higher.