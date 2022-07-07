scorecardresearch
Realme GT Neo 3 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Edition launched at Rs 42,999

The Realme GT Neo 3 'Thor: Love and Thunder' edition comes with a new packaging and some exclusive Thor-themed goodies.

July 7, 2022
Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder, Realme GT Neo 3,Here's all you need to know about the new special edition variant of the Realme GT Neo 3. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme has today announced a special edition variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. The new GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition was made in collaboration with Marvel Studios and comes with some new in-box gifts and accessories. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Edition: What’s new?

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition is essentially the same GT Neo 3 in the Nitro Blue colour and with the 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration. Unlike a number of other special edition devices that we have seen, some by Realme itself, there is no special design for the back of the phone this time around. We get no Thor-themed UI (user interface) either.

However, the package of the phone has changed. Instead of the regular GT Neo 3 packaging, we get a new Thor Love and Thunder edition package. The new box comes with a design inspired off the latest Marvel Studios Thor movie, and includes a few themed goodies. These include themed cards, wallpapers, stickers medals and a new SIM tray tool.

Specifications of the phone remain unchanged. We still have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ certification. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip and comes in a single storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For the camera, we have a triple-sensor setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.  The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery and 150W fast charging. Other features include stereo speakers, NFC, a Type-C port and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition is priced at Rs 42,999 and comes with some bank offers of up to Rs 3,000 on prepaid orders. The device will go on sale from July 13.

