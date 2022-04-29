scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini launched: Check price, specifications

Here is everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Pad Mini.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 1:57:47 pm
Realme GT neo 3The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a new design with racing stripes across the phone. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme has just launched a few new devices in India, including the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme Pad Mini. Here’s all you need to know about the new devices, including price, features and specifications.

Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The design of the phone is inspired by racing stripes and this gives a unique look to both the colour variants of the phone.

The GT Neo 3 is also powered by the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. This is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Coming to the cameras, the GT Neo 3 comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup is capable of up to 4K recording at 60fps. On the front is a 16MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

Other features include stereo speakers, NFC, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, an under-display fingerprint sensor and Dual-SIM support. The phone comes in two variants, one with 80W charging and a 5000mAh battery, and another with 150W charging and a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The phone is available in Blue, White and Black.

realme pad mini, The Realme Pad Mini is one of the most affordable tablets you can buy. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme Pad Mini

The Realme Pad Mini comes with a 8.7 inch IPS LCD panel with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution. The tablet comes with a metal build and a premium-looking finish. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and comes in either a 3GB/32GB configuration or a 4GB/64GB configuration.

The tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera and a single 5MP front camera. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm port, a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a 6400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme Pad Mini us available in two colours Gray and Blue.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Pricing

The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while an 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999. Both these variants will have a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging. The 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging comes in at Rs 42,999 and it features 12GB/256GB storage.

The Realme Pad Mini is priced at Rs 10,999 for the WiFi + 3GB/32GB variant, while an LTE version of the same is priced at Rs 12,999. The Realme Pad will also come in a 4GB/64GB configuration, the price for which is Rs 12,999 (WiFi) and Rs 14,999 (LTE).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement