Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini launched: Check price, specifications

Realme has just launched a few new devices in India, including the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme Pad Mini. Here’s all you need to know about the new devices, including price, features and specifications.

Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The design of the phone is inspired by racing stripes and this gives a unique look to both the colour variants of the phone.

The GT Neo 3 is also powered by the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. This is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, the GT Neo 3 comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup is capable of up to 4K recording at 60fps. On the front is a 16MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include stereo speakers, NFC, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, an under-display fingerprint sensor and Dual-SIM support. The phone comes in two variants, one with 80W charging and a 5000mAh battery, and another with 150W charging and a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The phone is available in Blue, White and Black.

The Realme Pad Mini is one of the most affordable tablets you can buy. (Image Source: Realme) The Realme Pad Mini is one of the most affordable tablets you can buy. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme Pad Mini

The Realme Pad Mini comes with a 8.7 inch IPS LCD panel with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution. The tablet comes with a metal build and a premium-looking finish. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and comes in either a 3GB/32GB configuration or a 4GB/64GB configuration.

The tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera and a single 5MP front camera. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm port, a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a 6400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme Pad Mini us available in two colours Gray and Blue.

Pricing

The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while an 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999. Both these variants will have a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging. The 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging comes in at Rs 42,999 and it features 12GB/256GB storage.

The Realme Pad Mini is priced at Rs 10,999 for the WiFi + 3GB/32GB variant, while an LTE version of the same is priced at Rs 12,999. The Realme Pad will also come in a 4GB/64GB configuration, the price for which is Rs 12,999 (WiFi) and Rs 14,999 (LTE).