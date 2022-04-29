Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini launch LIVE updates: Launch to begin at 12:30 pm

Realme is launching a few new devices in India today. This includes the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme Pad Mini, both of which have been teased on the Realme website in the last few days. The launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm IST today.
Those who want to check out the launch event live can check out the embedded link below when the event begins.
Realme GT Neo 3: What to expect?
Realme had showcased its 150W fast charging at MWC 2022 earlier this year, and confirmed that the GT Neo 3 would feature this. Realme GT Neo 3 will get to over 50 per cent battery in just five minutes thanks to the 150W fast charging. The phone is expected to get a second 80W charging version.
Specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 are known given it has launched globally. The phone comes with 6.7-inch AMOLED display and there’s a fingerprint sensor under the display. The phone runs on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery.
Coming to the cameras, we expect a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.
The Realme Pad Mini was already launched in the Philippines. Assuming that the brand doesn't change any specifications on the Indian variant of the device, we can expect the tablet to come with an 8.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 5:3 aspect ratio.
The tablet is also powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 12nm chipset, and this could be coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Pad Mini could also sport an 8MP single rear camera and a 5MP front camera.
Other features include stereo speakers, a 6400mAh battery with 18W charging, GPS and a USB Type-C 2.0 port on the bottom.
