Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini launch LIVE updates: Launch to begin at 12:30 pm

Realme is launching a few new devices in India today. This includes the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme Pad Mini, both of which have been teased on the Realme website in the last few days. The launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm IST today.

Those who want to check out the launch event live can check out the embedded link below when the event begins.

Realme GT Neo 3: What to expect?

Realme had showcased its 150W fast charging at MWC 2022 earlier this year, and confirmed that the GT Neo 3 would feature this. Realme GT Neo 3 will get to over 50 per cent battery in just five minutes thanks to the 150W fast charging. The phone is expected to get a second 80W charging version.

Specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 are known given it has launched globally. The phone comes with 6.7-inch AMOLED display and there’s a fingerprint sensor under the display. The phone runs on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery.

Coming to the cameras, we expect a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.