scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

Realme GT Neo 2 launched in China: Specifications, price

Realme has launched its latest GT Neo 2 smartphone in China. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigargh |
September 23, 2021 4:19:08 pm
Realme, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 price, Realme GT Neo 2 specs, Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 features,The Realme GT Neo 2 packs support for 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC (Image source: Realme)

Realme has launched its latest GT Neo 2 smartphone in China. The gaming-centric phone packs support for 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Realme GT Neo 2 is available in three variants, with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage.

The smartphone is available in different three colour options. The Realme GT Neo 2 packs triple rear cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 65W fast charging support. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 2: Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. It has 1,300 nits of peak brightness and includes HDR10+ support, DC dimming, as well as 600Hz touch sampling rate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Realme Pad, Realme 8i, Realme 8s launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with up to 12GB RAM. The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is paired with 65W SuperDart Charging.

The phone includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The device carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Realme GT Neo 2: Pricing

Realme GT Neo 2 is available in three storage variants. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500).

The phone is also available in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200).

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be available for sale in China starting September 27 in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours. The company is slated to launch the Realme GT Neo 2 in global markets soon but no date has been announced yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X