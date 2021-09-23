Realme GT Neo 2 launched in China: Specifications, price

Realme has launched its latest GT Neo 2 smartphone in China. The gaming-centric phone packs support for 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Realme GT Neo 2 is available in three variants, with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage.

The smartphone is available in different three colour options. The Realme GT Neo 2 packs triple rear cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 65W fast charging support. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 2: Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. It has 1,300 nits of peak brightness and includes HDR10+ support, DC dimming, as well as 600Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with up to 12GB RAM. The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is paired with 65W SuperDart Charging.

The phone includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The device carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Realme GT Neo 2: Pricing

Realme GT Neo 2 is available in three storage variants. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500).

The phone is also available in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200).

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be available for sale in China starting September 27 in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours. The company is slated to launch the Realme GT Neo 2 in global markets soon but no date has been announced yet.