Realme GT Master Edition to launch on July 21: Expected specs, more

Realme GT Master Edition will launch on July 21 in China. The device will come in two variants, as per a teaser posted by the company on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup.Xu Qi Chase, Vice President of Realme and President of Global Marketing, posted an image of the Realme GT Master Edition on Weibo which shows the device to sport a leather back design. Realme has partnered with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to develop the design of the GT Master Edition.

While earlier rumours hinted that the device will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, some recent ones have suggested at the Snapdragon 778G processor. The Realme GT Master Edition is expected to come in two editions, one having the Snapdragon 870 processor and the other packing the Snapdragon 778G processor.

Must Read | Realme GT coming to India before Diwali, company confirms

The device with the Snapdragon 870 chip is expected to be called the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, while the one with the Snapdragon 778G chip is expected to be called the Realme GT Master Edition. Fukasawa has previously designed other Master Edition phones for the company including the Realme X Master Edition Onion and Garlic Version and Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Concrete and Red Version. The teaser shared by Realme shows the unique design of the GT Master Edition in all its glory.

Realme has not confirmed the specifications of the GT Master Edition until now. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.