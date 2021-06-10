Realme GT global launch on June 15: Here's everything we know so far

Realme GT is all set to launch globally on June 15. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed this news via his official Twitter handle. The executive has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme flagship phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

As of now, there is no word on the India release of Realme GT 5G, but the company is expected to bring it to the Indian market too. We do know that the brand is planning to launch a new device in India. Sheth posted an image on Twitter, which suggests that Realme will soon launch a laptop.

As for the Realme GT 5G smartphone, it is already available in China, so we know the possible specifications of this flagship phone. In China, the Realme GT comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000nits peak brightness.

The device has a punch-hole display design. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. For photography, there are three cameras at the back. It includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and videos. The handset supports photography features like PureRaw mode, AI selfies, up to 4K 60fps recording, and more.

The new Realme phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. It will likely support 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The phone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio.