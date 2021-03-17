Realme GT removed AnTuTu over manipulating benchmark test scores

One of the most popular benchmarking apps, AnTuTu has removed Realme GT from its platform for allegedly manipulating benchmark scores. The Chinese software company claims that the recently launched Realme GT’s performance results in the multithreaded workload and JPG decoding sections were rigged.

Launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Realme claimed that their flagship device has registered a score of over 750,000 on the AnTuTu version 8. Realme GT’s score was considerably more than the score of 7,08,000 registered by Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11 which was launched in December 2020 with the same processor.

AnTuTu team bought Realme GT’s top variant to check if the benchmark claims made by the company’s Vice President Xu Qi Chase were correct. The retail unit did score above 7,50,000 but the AnTuTu team was not convinced. On delving into the process, two issues were found with the way the phone runs benchmark tests.

In the multi-core test, the Realme scheduler delays threads that were meant to run on small CPU cores so that they run on big cores. The second issue was noted while running the UX Test where JPG decompression is done. It was noticed that the phone skipped a considerable amount of processing which led to a pixelated image with gaps.

AnTuTu has currently removed Realme GT for three months. The company has also given an ultimatum to the smartphone maker to make the necessary changes to its software otherwise the phone will be removed from the platform permanently.

Meanwhile, AnTuTu has revealed that it is working on version 9 of the benchmark software. It will have additional anti-cheating measures. If any phone is found to be cheating to get a high score, the platform will identify it and deduct points from the final score. Also, it will charge the smartphone company with other penalties.

Realme GT was launched in China earlier this year at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (over Rs 31,000). There is no word about Realme’s flagship phone’s launch in India yet.