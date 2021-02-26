Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 to cost less than Rs 33,000 in China

Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu has revealed on Weibo that the upcoming Realme GT 5G phone will cost less than CNY 2,999, which is around Rs 33,700 in India. The flagship device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The same chip is also powering the newly launched Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones.

The base variant of the Realme GT 5G could be priced around CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,460) to give tough competition to Redmi. The Redmi K40 Pro is currently available for the same price in China. The price of the Mi 11 and Vivo X60 Pro+ is quite high at the moment. In China, these Snapdragon 888-powered devices are priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 44,900) and CNY 4,998 (around Rs 56,100), respectively.

Realme GT 5G features (expected)

As per the teasers, the Realme GT 5G will pack an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The special edition of the flagship device will offer a dual-tone Vegan Leather design at the back. This edition might be called Realme GT Ares Special Edition-Dawn. The standard model of the Realme GT 5G will feature a glass back.

It could offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 64MP primary sensor, as revealed by previous teasers. The device will support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is already confirmed to offer a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme GT 5G is said to sport a 5,000mAh battery. It is widely rumoured to ship with a 125W fast charger.

It should run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The launch of the Realme GT 5G will take place in China on March 4. Apart from phones, the company is also expected to unveil its new Internet of Things (IoT) devices at the launch event.