Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 launching tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Realme GT 5G is all set to launch in China on March 4. The flagship phone is then expected to launch in India too. Though, Realme is yet to confirm the India launch of the device. The company has already confirmed via teasers that the Realme GT will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras and more. Keep reading to know more about Realme’s upcoming 5G phone.

Realme GT 5G: Specifications, features (expected)

Design, display, battery

Realme GT is said to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G phone is expected to sport a punch-hole display design. It might feature a single cut out for a selfie camera. The Realme GT is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Rumours are rife that Realme will offer a 125W wired fast charger in the box.

Processor, software, connectivity

The Realme GT 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, which is based on a 5nm process. The same chip is also powering the Redmi K40 and is also expected to power the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. It is expected to come with a vapour chamber cooling system for proper heat dissipation.

Realme could launch it with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. Realme GT will likely ship with Realme UI 2.0, which will be based on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Camera

For photography sessions, there would be a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor. The details of the rest of the sensors are currently unknown. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the device might feature an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth or macro camera.

Realme GT 5G: Price (expected)

Realme GT 5G could be priced around RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000). Realme will reveal the price and specifications of the GT 5G device on March 4, which is tomorrow.