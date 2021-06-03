Realme GT 5G to launch in June; Budget 5G Realme phone to arrive next year

Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship Realme GT smartphone in June. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed this at the Realme 5G Global Summit. The executive also confirmed that the camera-centric Realme GT variant will officially arrive in July.

“The GT series will be a part of Realme’s new flagship focusing on high-performance and image, respectively. This will not only allow us to achieve technological breakthroughs but will also keep us ahead of the market,” Sheth said.

While the company has confirmed the launch of the flagship device, the exact launch date is still unknown. The Realme GT will offer support for 5G and will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888 processor. The flagship phone will likely launch in India too.

At the summit, Sheth also confirmed that the budget 5G Realme phones will arrive next year. The brand already offers a 5G phone at around Rs 14,000 and it will launch a more affordable 5G phone by 2022. The company will unveil a 5G phone under Rs 10,000 price segment by next year.

“We are committed to bringing 5G and its consumers closer. Over the next 3 years, #realme will work hard to enable 100 Million young consumers to use 5G smartphones,” the company said. This year, Realme has plans to set up more than ten 5G pop-up stores around the world allowing people to create exclusive spaces where they can enjoy 5G experiences through cloud gaming, ultra-clear AR, live broadcasting and other popular 5G applications.

Realme GT 5G specifications, features (Expected)

The Realme GT 5G smartphone is already available in China. The handset comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000nits peak brightness. The device sports a punch-hole display design. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. In terms of optics, there are three cameras at the back. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and videos. The handset supports photography features like PureRaw mode, AI selfies, up to 4K 60fps recording, and more.

The new Realme phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. It will likely support 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The phone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio.