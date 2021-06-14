Realme GT 5G to launch alongside laptop, tablet on June 15

Realme is all set to release its latest range of devices at a global event on June 15. The company has confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 5G which is expected to be revealed alongside a new laptop and a tablet. Realme CEO for India and Europe Madhav Sheth, has released various teasers which gives us some insight into the nature of the devices. The new Realme laptop is speculated to be called Realme Book and the tablet may be called the Realme Pad. Here is everything we know.

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT has been confirmed to launch globally on June 15 by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth. The smartphone has also been confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone has already launched in China, and the global version is expected to offer similar specifications. In China, the Realme GT has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000nits peak brightness.

The #realmeGT will feature the power-packed Snapdragon 888; a game-changer in the fields of 5G, AI, gaming & photography. Get ready for this ultimate #FlagshipKiller2021, launching globally on 15th June.#SheerSpeedFlagship pic.twitter.com/e1X5JMBblT — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 10, 2021

The smartphone features a punch-hole display design and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, along with Adreno 660 GPU for graphics. It is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a triple-cam rear setup, which is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and videos. The handset supports photography features including PureRaw mode and AI selfies, among others. The company has not confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone, but it is expected to launch it in the near future.

We’ve been working and hinting about some exciting new product categories.

Get ready for another surprise coming up at the #realmeGT Global Launch! I know you all have guessed it. Do reply with your answers. pic.twitter.com/6J6WeTNZqE — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 11, 2021

Realme Book, Realme Pad

We do not know much about the upcoming Realme Book and the Realme Pad. According to leaked images of the Realme Book laptop that were obtained by Android Authority, the device will come with a similar design to Apple’s MacBook. The laptop may have slim bezels surrounding the screen and a Realme logo on top. The device is speculated to have an aluminium body and come with a 3:2 display aspect ratio. The Realme Pad is speculated to feature a slim side profile, and come in a design similar to the iPad Pro. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed anything and we will have to wait a while longer to know more about the new Realme devices.