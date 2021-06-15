Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Tablet Launch Live Updates: Launch to begin at 5:30 PM IST

Check out Live updates from the Realme GT launch. (Image Source: Realme India)

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Tablet Price, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Realme is set to launch a new flagship today in the form of the Realme GT. The phone is expected to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, based on the China variant of the device.

The company is also set to launch its first laptop and tablet globally today with the Realme Book and Realme Pad. The new Realme Book laptop appears to feature an aluminium chassis with a slim-bezels design. Meanwhile, the Realme Pad appears to have square flat edges and a noticeable camera bump.

The Realme launch event is set to begin on June 15 at 5:30 pm IST. You can stream it straight from the embedded link below.