Friday, June 25, 2021
Realme GT 5G Master Edition to launch next? Here is what we know

Realme may be launching its Realme GT 5G Master Edition smartphone soon. Here is what we know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
June 25, 2021 12:44:54 pm
realme, Realme GT 5G Master Edition, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Master Edition launch, Realme GT 5G Master Edition specs, Realme GT 5G Master Edition rumours,Realme may be launching a master edition of its Realme GT 5G smartphone (Image Source: Representational image / Realme India)

Realme could soon launch a Master Edition of its Realme GT smartphone. A image of a new smartphone that was posted on Weibo by Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase may give us more insight into the origin of the phone.

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is speculated to be the Realme device that was recently spotted in a 3C and TENAA listing. Although the smartphone sporting the model number RMX3366 was previously believed to be Realme X9 Pro, new leaks from China have suggested it to be the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

The image shared by Qi Chase does not reveal the name or any details, it mentions Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa , suggesting that the device is being designed in collaboration with him. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), the phone in question is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

The smartphone in the image sports a centrally located vertical rear camera module and two or three colours. Additionally, the back panel design looks different from what the Realme GT 5G looks like. In the past, Realme has launched Master Edition models for several devices, which feature aesthetic changes but retain the specifications of the original model.

Must Read |Realme GT coming to India before Diwali, company confirms

Some leaks claims the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will offer different specifications compared to the vanilla Realme GT 5G. The device may pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a punch-hole design. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition may be packed with a triple camera rear setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 16MP super-wide shooter, and a 2MP black and white sensor.

On the front, the device may sport a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera. Realme GT 5G Master Edition is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

 

