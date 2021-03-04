Realme GT 5G launched: Price, full specifications, design and more

Realme GT 5G has been launched in China and the device is also now also expected to launch in India soon. Though, there is no word on the India launch yet. Realme GT is the latest flagship phone from the brand and packs Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 888 processor. It is a feature-packed phone with flagship features and it is priced at CNY 2,799, which is around Rs 31,400 in India. Read on to know the full specifications and price of the Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G specifications, features

The handset comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000nits peak brightness. The device sports a punch-hole display design. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The newly launched Realme GT ships with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. As for the cameras, there are three cameras at the back. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and videos. The handset supports photography features like PureRaw mode, AI selfies, up to 4K 60fps recording, and more.

The new Realme phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio.

Realme GT 5G Price

Realme GT 5G comes with a starting price tag of CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,400). This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,000). The device is being sold in Blue and Silver colours. The company has also launched a Vegan Lether edition. The new Realme smartphone will go on sale starting March 10.