Realme GT 5G flagship phone launching on March 4: Check expected specs

Realme GT 5G is all set to launch in China on March 4. The company’s Vice President Xu Qi Chase just recently revealed that the phone codenamed Realme Race will soon make its debut. Now, Chase has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship phone via his official Weibo account. This will be Realme’s second flagship smartphone; the first being the Realme X50 Pro, which was launched back in February 2020.

In December, Realme confirmed that it will launch a phone with Qualcomm’s new flagship chip. The Realme GT 5G will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888 processor. The device has already been spotted on TENAA with GT branding at the rear panel. The leaked images of the Realme GT smartphone have hinted that there will be a triple rear camera setup, which will be housed in a rectangular camera module.

The setup will likely include a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera. It is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W UltraDart flash charging. This will be the first Realme phone to ship with more than 100W fast-charging brick.

Realme launched its 125W UltraDART Flash charging technology back in July 2020 and claimed that it can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in about 20 minutes. The company claimed that the charger comes with multi-layer protection to avoid any possible charging-related mishaps. The brand had introduced its 65W SuperDart fast-charging solution in India with the Realme X50 Pro 5G and now, it is expected to unveil Realme GT 5G with 125W fast charging tech.

The phone is also expected to sport a massive display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will likely be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The upcoming Realme GT phone will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.