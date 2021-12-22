scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Realme GT 2 series to launch on January 4, confirms brand

Here's everything we know so far about the Realme GT 2 series which will be launched in early January.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 22, 2021 9:39:10 am
realme, realme gt 2, realme gt 2 launch,The Realme GT 2 series is expected to feature a vanilla Realme GT 2 and a Realme GT 2 Pro. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme has made the launch date for its next flagship phone official. The brand will be launching the Realme GT 2 series on January 4. One of the most anticipated phones, the Realme GT 2 series is expected to be Realme’s most premium flagship phones ever made.

The launch event will be taking place in China on January 4 at 7:30pm local time, which is 5pm IST. The series is expected to feature a vanilla Realme GT 2 along with a Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone.

Also Read |Realme GT 2 Pro’s wide-angle camera to have massive 150-degree field of view

The company has so far not revealed a lot about the device, but did confirm that the GT 2 Series features like bio-polymer material, ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view, and 360° NFC technology.

The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset that succeeds the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888 Plus. The Realme GT 2 series will be one of the first phones to feature the chip, competing with phones like the Xiaomi 12.

“The Realme GT 2 series has been co-designed by Naoto Fukasawa and Realme Design Studio with a unique Paper Tech Master design to appeal to a younger audience and give users a premium feel. Addressing the new generation’s needs, Realme states that mobile phones are no longer just communication tools, but also represent Gen Z’s attitude towards sustainability,” the brand said in a press note.

While there remains no official confirmation of international availability of the Realme GT 2 series, we can expect the phone to hit other markets including India in the coming months. After bringing many Realme flagships like the X50 Pro, The X3 SuperZoom and the recent Realme GT, the brand isn’t likely to skip the Realme GT 2 series here.

