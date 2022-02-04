Realme GT 2 series, Narzo 50 to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

The Realme GT 2, the brand’s newest flagship smartphone could soon be coming to India, hints CEO Madhav Sheth. Further, Sheth even claimed the Realme Narzo 50 is launching soon in the country.

The information comes from a recent ‘Ask me anything’ session conducted on Sheth’s social media, first spotted by Gadgets360. “Realme GT2 series is amongst our most highly anticipated devices,” Sheth said during the session. “So don’t worry guys. The launch is near,” he added.

The Indian variant of the Realme GT 2 also appeared on the google Play Console last month. A few weeks ago, both the Realme GT 2 Pro, the top-end variant of the series was also reportedly spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website.

Realme GT 2 series: What we know so far?

The Realme GT 2 series was launched in China early last month and that gives us some specifications to look forward to when the phone launches in India, assuming the spec sheet doesn’t change on its way here.

The vanilla Realme GT 2 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also features two 50MP sensors – a main sensor and a second 150-degree ultra-wide one. There is a third 40X macro-lens sensor that completes the setup.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. This display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with 1000Hz touch sampling.

The Pro variant is powered by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It also includes the same camera setup as the GT 2 and also includes NFC, stereo speakers, and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.