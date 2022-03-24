Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in India on April 7: Specifications, features

The Realme GT 2 Pro is set to be launched in India at 12.30 PM on April 7th, according to a company announcement. The phone was launched in China in January this year and was then later unveiled at MWC in early March. The Realme Gt 2 Pro is expected to come with a large 6.7-inch 2k Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that will have a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The panel will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will have a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The company claims that the phone has improved cooling with a 9-layer cooling structure which is supposed to ensure sustained performance without overheating issues.

Realme says it has collaborated with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa on the phone to create the industry’s first “bio-based polymer device” which is supposed to reduce carbon emissions by 35.5 per cent. Other features of the phone include NFC, stereo speakers, 5000 mAh battery, and 65W fast charging. The phone will come with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Get ready to welcome the #realmeGT2Pro! The World’s First Sustainably Designed Smartphone is aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly, and durable.#GreaterThanYouSee. Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/pgZ3465uDC pic.twitter.com/IqY4pm6tsm — realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2022

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with two 50MP sensors with one being the main sensor and the second acting as a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. There is a third 40X micro-lens camera that completes the camera. The phone will be available in four colour variants, namely Paper White, Paper Gree, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

In China, the Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at RMB 3,699 (Rs 43,467), while the Realme GT 2 is priced at RMB 2,599. In Europe, the Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at 659 euros, which is approximately Rs 54,000 but the device’s price in the country is yet to be announced.