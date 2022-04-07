Realme GT 2 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, starts at Rs 49,999

Realme just announced its latest flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. The device is one of the most affordable with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is also powering flagships such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, etc. The phone’s key specifications include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2 panel, a 50MP primary camera, 65W SuperDart charging and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme flagship.

Realme GT 2 Pro pricing and availability

Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the higher end 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The phones will be available in paper white, paper black and steel grey variant. The phone will be available from April 14 and will be going on open sale on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD resolution, flat AMOLED panel. This is an low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 panel with 525 PPI (pixels per inch) and adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. This is a special kind of backplane technology for OLED screens, which ensures that the refresh rate can change automatically. This is also better for the overall battery life. The panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The GT 2 Pro also features a brand new design by Naoto Fukasawa and Realme Design studios. This is a back panel constructed of a new Bio-Polymer material, claims Realme.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro coming soon to India, could launch on April 12

Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s also a new stainless steel vapour cooling chamber for keeping the device cool when gaming.

For the camera, we have a triple camera on the front including a 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, another 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view and a 3MP microscope sensor. There’s also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of 8K video recording on the back and 1080p on the front.

Other features include a Dual Stereo Speaker setup, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Certification, NFC, an under-display fingerprint scanner, a USB 2.0 Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support. The phone also comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.