Realme GT 2 launched in India with Snapdragon 888: Check price, specifications

Realme launched the Realme GT 2 in India earlier this week. The phone is the more affordable version of the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. The Vanilla GT 2 features specifications including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, an AMOLED screen, a 50MP primary camera and more.

Here’s all you need to know about this phone.

Realme GT 2: What’s new?

The Realme GT 2 features the same paper-inspired design of the Realme GT 2 Pro. This means you get the phone in three variants – Paper White and Paper Green, and the more Subtle Steel Black, which doesn’t feature the paper-inspired back. This new back panel on the ‘Paper’ variants has a unique feel and even lets you doodle on it with a pencil. You can read more about it in our full review of the Realme GT 2 Pro below.

Coming back to the GT 2, you get a 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen along with a fingerprint sensor underneath and a punch-hole cutout on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and this is coupled with either 8 or 12GB RAM.

For the cameras, the phone sports a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There are also two LED flashes in the camera island, and on the front of the phone is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support and NFC. The phone also comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT 2: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. This aggressive pricing also makes the device one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 phones you can pick up in India.

The Realme GT 2 will go on sale from April 28 and will be available on the Realme website as well as Flipkart. Realme has also thrown in a bank discount for HDFC card users that give them a Rs 5000 discount on both storage variants of the phone.