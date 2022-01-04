Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro launched: Here’s all you need to know

Realme launched its Realme GT 2 flagship series in China today. The series comprises the vanilla Realme GT 2 and the top-end Realme GT 2 Pro. The phones, Realme’s most premium flagships launched to date, bring new specifications like the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and other improvements over the Realme GT. Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro feature a larger 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. This panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will feature 1000Hz touch sampling.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. A new GT Mode 3.0 will bring features like GT mode desktop components to the phone along with AI frame technology 2.0 and lower power consumption.

Other features include NFC, stereo speakers, and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. There is also a 5000mAh battery and support for 65W fast wired charging.

The camera setup on the Realme GT 2 Pro includes two 50MP sensors, the first being the main sensor while the second acts as a 150-degree ultra-wide one. There is a third 40X Micro-lens sensor that completes the setup.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in four colour variants, including a Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 is a watered-down version of its Pro counterpart. It features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Realme GT 2 is also available in the same four colour variants – Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue. Users get a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support here as well.

Pricing

The Realme GT 2 is priced starting at RMB 2599 (about Rs 30,541) while the Realme GT 2 Pro starts at RMB 3699 (about Rs 43,467). Both smartphones are expected to launch in India in the near future. More details on the Indian launch and pricing should be available at the same time.