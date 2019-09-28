Realme gearing up to launch phone with Snapdragon 855: Report

Realme could be gearing up to launch a new phone with Snapdragon 855 chipset that will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro. According to a Nashville Chatter report, the premium Realme phone has received Bluetooth SIG certification.

The report added that the phone is listed with model number RMX1931. In addition to a Snapdragon 855 processor, it is listed with other premium features as well like 6.55-inch display full HD display, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, fingerprint scanner and ColorOS 6.1. More details are unclear at this point.

A different Realme phone with model number RMX1993 has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance. As per the listing, it runs Android 9 Pie OS and supports dual-band Wi-Fi. It is speculated that RMX1993 could be Realme XT variant with 730G processor, which has recently been launched in China as Realme X2. In India, the phone will be unveiled in December, the company has confirmed.

Realme XT 730G is aimed at gamers and comes with similar specifications as Realme XT such as Hyperbola 3D glass back design, 64MP quad-cameras, Super AMOLED screen, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and 4,000mAh battery. But instead of a Snapdragon 712 on Realme XT, the 730G variant will have Snapdragon 730G processor. In addition, it will support 30W VOOC flash charge.

Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor compared to the 710 processor on the Realme X series and has the same 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. Other specifications include 6.4 inch FHD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, and 32MP front camera.