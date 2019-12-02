These Realme phones will not get Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update

Realme recently unveiled its roadmap for Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update to its devices in India starting with the January 2020. The oldest Realme device on the calendar (scheduled till Q3 2020) is the Realme 2 Pro, but the brand did not confirm whether the older Realme phones will get the Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update.

However, Realme has now confirmed that the devices launched before the Realme 2 Pro will not get ColorOS 7 update. The brand revealed the information via its official Twitter handle while replying to a user. The tweet reads, “We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2.”

As per Realme’s update calendar, Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT will be the first to get the Android 10 update in January 2020 followed by Realme X and Realme 5 Pro in February, and its flagship device Realme X2 Pro receiving the update in March next year. In April 2020, Realme 3 and Realme 3i is scheduled to receive the update, Realme 5 and Realme 5s in May, Realme 2 Pro in June and Realme C2 in Q3 2020.

As per Realme’s policy, it offers up to 24 months of regular OTA updates and one major Android update. The first generation smartphones from the brand were launched running Android 8.1 Oreo and hence do not fall in this criteria to be eligible for Android 10 update.

We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2. — realme India Support (@realmecareIN) November 29, 2019

The Realme 2 Pro was also launched running Android 8.1 Oreo and doesn’t fall in this category. However, Realme announced to give Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update to its first ‘Pro’ model while leaving the other smartphone limited to Android 9 operating system.

Apart from the roadmap to Android 10 update, Realme also announced a special ColorOS 7 Beta program for Realme X2 Pro, which will start from December 18, 2019. Realme had also announced that Realme XT users who are already a part of the ColorOS 6.7 Beta program will also get the ColorOS 7 Beta update.