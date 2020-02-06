Realme confirms to launch the flagship smartphone at MWC 2020

There’s little doubt we will see the global unveiling of the Realme X50 Pro, which many believe will be the brand’s first real flagship of 2020. (Image credit: Realme Europe/Twitter) There’s little doubt we will see the global unveiling of the Realme X50 Pro, which many believe will be the brand’s first real flagship of 2020. (Image credit: Realme Europe/Twitter)

Oppo’s spin-off brand Realme has confirmed to launch its first flagship of 2020 at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. The brand’s European Twitter account posted a tweet asking fans to guess the name of the venue for the “1st global launch.”

Although Realme did not reveal the venue, the tweet contains the coordinates that point towards Fira Gran Via. Let’s not forget, this is the same venue where the MWC 2020 is taking place. Therefore, it is clear that Realme is holding an event in Barcelona later this month. As per the official MWC website, Realme is scheduled to hold the global launch event on February 24, which is when MWC 2020 opens.

There’s little doubt we will see the global unveiling of the Realme X50 Pro, which many believe will be the brand’s first real flagship of 2020. Details are limited, but we do know that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will quite likely have 5G support, though its availability is limited to a few countries at present. India, unfortunately, gets 5G connectivity sometime in the middle of next year.

Besides the X50 Pro, Realme will use this year’s MWC tech show to announce its first-ever smart TV. The brand’s CEO Francis Wang recently confirmed that Realme will enter the smart TV segment soon. Realme will likely target India with a smart TV. There’s no official word on the size or features, however.

It’s also believed that Realme will launch its first fitness band in the coming days. The smart band will be squarely aimed at Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4.

