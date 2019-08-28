Realme confirms it will launch new Q-series of smartphones on September 5

Realme has officially confirmed that it will be launching its new Q series of smartphones on September 5 in China on Weibo. However, the company has not provided any other information like the specifications or features about the new series as of now.

In a separate post, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase has confirmed that the company will be launching four new products at its September 5 event in China. He also stated that one of the upcoming Q-series phones is codenamed ‘Four Raptor’.

According to the teasers posted on Weibo, one of the upcoming devices is expected to sport a quad camera setup on the back and will be quite powerful. It is being expected that the device will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

To recall, yesterday the company showcased its new Realme XT smartphone in India, which is the company’s first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera on the back. It is yet to reveal the pricing of the device.

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone will be available in three storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. It runs ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.