Realme C30 launched in India starting at Rs 7,499: All you need to know

Realme recently launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. The new device is the Realme C30, a budget phone that starts at Rs 7,499 and comes with specifications including a Unisoc T612 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Here’s all you need to know about the Realme C30 including internal specifications, pricing, and other details.

Realme C30: Specifications

The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 1.82GHz chipset and this is coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Realme C30 also comes with a a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash. This rear camera also supports features like HDR. The phone also comes with a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also supports up to 1Tb external storage via an SD card slot. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone port, and 4G LTE connectivity. There is also a 5,000mAh battery on the device.

Realme C30: Pricing and availability

The Realme C30 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs 8,299 for the 3GB RAM variant. The phone is available with two colourways which are Bamboo Green and Lake Blue.