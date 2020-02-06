Realme C3 to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Realme C3 will be launched today at 12:30 pm: Here’s how to watch livestream. (Image: Flipkart) Realme C3 will be launched today at 12:30 pm: Here’s how to watch livestream. (Image: Flipkart)

Realme is all set to announce the Realme C3 today in India via a soft launch event. The entry-level Android phone succeeds the Realme C2 and has already appeared in teaser images, giving a glimpse of its design and key features. We know that the Realme C3 will be powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Helio G70 processor and features a dual-camera setup at the back.

Realme C3 launch event: How to watch the livestream?

As already mentioned, the Realme C3 will be announced via a soft launch event. Users can head over to Realme’s official YouTube channel to watch the launch live. Alternatively, users can also tune in to Realme India’s Facebook page or its official Twitter handle to watch the livestream. The event starts at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). We have also embedded the YouTube channel of Realme right here so you can come back later here to watch the Realme C3 launch.

Realme C3 specifications

The microsite of Realme C3 on Flipkart has revealed all the specifications of the device including the display, processor, battery, and camera. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop-style display with unspecified Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 89.8 per cent screen-to-body-ratio.

Paired with ARM G52 GPU, the Realme C3 will rely on the 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 processor that was recently unveiled by MediaTek as a mid-range gaming chipset. The microsite also reveals that the Realme C3 will come in two storage models– 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

In the imaging department, the Realme C3 will feature a dual rear camera setup including a primary 12MP lens. We expect the secondary lens to be a 2MP depth sensor. The camera will come with features like Chroma Boost, Slow-motion Video, HDR Mode, and Panorama Selfie. The front camera specifications are not known as of now. Realme C3 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C3 expected price

Realme’s C-series is a budget offering that falls under Rs 10,000 price point. The Realme C2 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5,999 and we expect that the Realme C3 will be priced a bit higher as it comes with a new processor and a bigger battery. The pricing will be unveiled by Realme at today’s launch event, so stay tuned for that.

