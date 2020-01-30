Realme C3 revealed on Flipkart ahead of February 6 launch, here’s how it looks

Flipkart has setup a dedicated page for the phone stating the fact that the device will launch on February 6 at 13:30 PM IST. Flipkart has setup a dedicated page for the phone stating the fact that the device will launch on February 6 at 13:30 PM IST.

Realme will be launching its budget Realme C3 smartphone on February 6 in India. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the device on Flipkart showcasing how it will look along with a few key specifications.

From the device renders posted on Flipkart, we can see that the device will come with a waterdrop-style notched display, dual rear cameras and blue back panel.

Flipkart has setup a dedicated page for the phone stating the fact that the device will launch on February 6 at 13:30 PM IST. The device shown on the page has a blue coloured back, which seems to be a plastic one, in a similar fashion to the earlier C-series smartphones from the brand. The company might bring other colour variants too.

The device sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front. On the back, it features a dual rear camera setup in a vertical orientation. There seems to be no fingerprint sensor on this one, just like its predecessors.

The listing confirms that the device will come in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide users with 43.9 hours of talk time.

It will come with a 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an 89.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The rear camera will come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode and Panorama selfie.

