Realme C3 launching in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Did Realme just drop a hint to launch its 2020’s first smartphone in India? Well, it looks like that. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Wednesday teased to bring more Realme C series smartphones to India. In a latest tweet, Sheth talked about the success of the Realme C series phones. He said that so far around 10.2 million units of Realme C series phones have been sold globally.

In the tweet Sheth mentioned, “With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.”

Although Sheth didn’t reveal the name of the next C series phone, it isn’t very difficult to predict that the phone will be called Realme C3 until Realme plans to change the naming scheme last minute. It is expected to be Realme C3, the successor to the Realme C2. A leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that Realme C3 will launch in India on February 5, just a day after Poco launches its Poco X2.

Realme C3 expected specs

A report coming from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme C3 will be a much upgraded version of the Realme C2. According to the report the Realme C3 will come with a MediaTek processor and not Qualcomm. The Realme C2 also packs MediaTek Helio P2 processor paired with up to 2GB RAM. For now, there are no details about the RAM variant of the Realme C3.

The report further reveals that Realme C3 will come packed with a massive 5000 mAh battery, which means expect the budget phone to last for more than a day in just a single charge. The Realme C2 comes packed with a 4000 mah battery. This clearly means that battery will be one of the best things about the upcoming Realme C series smartphone. No details about Realme C3’s design and camera have been revealed yet.

Realme C3 price in India (expected)

Realme C series phones fall under Rs 10,000 price point. The Realme C2 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5,999 and the same is expected of the Realme C3 as well. We will have to wait for the company to confirm variants and the price of the upcoming Realme C series smartphone.

