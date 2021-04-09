Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India, design, and specifications compared

The Realme C25 has launched in India with a Mediatek Helio G70 processor, triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery as the key specifications. It will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M3 as these are available in the same price range of under Rs 10,000. Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget phones.

Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India

Realme C25 has a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999. The Redmi 9 Prime is available for Rs 9,499 via Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The Poco M3 is selling for Rs 10,999 in India and for the same price, you are getting the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Display, design

All the three smartphones look the same from the front. You will only differentiate them when you look at the back panel of these phones. The budget phones sport a waterdrop-style notched display. The Redmi 9 Prime has four cameras at the back and the other two phones have a triple rear camera setup.

The new Realme device features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M3 offer the same display. The devices pack a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel of the Redmi phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Processor, software

The latest Realme phone draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is backed by 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Poco M3 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

All the smartphones offer support for storage expansion. The Realme C25 ships with the latest Android 11 operating system and the other two phones are running on Android 10.

Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Camera specifications

The newly launched Realme C25 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also an 8MP selfie camera sensor on the front.

Redmi 9 Prime offers a quad rear camera setup, housing a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV). The setup also consists of a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8MP camera sensor, similar to the C25. The selfie camera is housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Poco phone has a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The camera setup also includes a 2MP secondary macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get an 8MP camera on the front with an f/2.05 aperture.

Realme C25 vs Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battery, connectivity

Realme C25 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and the device ships with an 18W fast charging. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The budget phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 9 Prime offers a slightly smaller 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. The Redmi phone also has P2i splash-proof coating, as per the company.

Poco M3 ships with 6,000mAh battery and includes 18W fast charging support, just like the Realme C25. The connectivity options are similar to the Redmi device. You will find the fingerprint sensor on the back panel. Interestingly, the device comes with stereo speakers.