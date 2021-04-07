Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 India launch on April 8: Check details

Realme is all set to launch three budget phones in India. Flipkart has posted a few teasers on its platform that revealed that the Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 smartphones will make their debut in India on April 8. Apart from the launch date, the e-commerce giant has also confirmed the design and key specifications of the phones ahead of the launch event.

It is worth noting that all the three Realme C series smartphones are already available outside India, so we know the possible features of the new phones. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 smartphones.

Realme C25: Specifications

Flipkart has confirmed that the Realme C25 will arrive with a MediaTek Helio G70 gaming processor, which is based on 12nm process. The listing also confirms that the upcoming Realme phone will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. It will offer support for 18W fast charging and sport a USB Type-C port.

It will be available in two colour options, including Watery Blue and Watery Grey. At the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP AI camera. The Realme C25 has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It offers a 6.5-inch display with 480nits of brightness and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme C21, Realme C20: Specifications

Flipkart suggests that the Realme C20 will go on sale in two colours, including Cool Blue and Cool Grey. The C21, on the other hand, will be listed on the site in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours. The devices offer an HD+ display with 400nits of brightness and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The Realme C21 is available in Malaysia with a triple rear camera setup. It comprises of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP B&W sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The Realme C20 is selling in Indonesia with a total of two cameras – one on the front and one at the back. The entry-level phone features an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. The India launch event of the Realme C series will kick off at 12:30PM and it will be live-streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel. All the three smartphones will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart.