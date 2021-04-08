Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20 launched in India, price starts from Rs 6,999

Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20 have been launched in India under Rs 10,000 price segment. The Realme C25, which is the most superior model in the Realme C series, packs a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The other two phones have a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Both the Realme C21 and C20 offer similar specifications with the major difference in the camera department. Read on to know more about the latest budget phones in India.

Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20: Price in India, sale date

Realme C25 price in India is set at Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 10,999. The C25 can be bought on April 16.

The Realme C21 will be available for Rs 7,999 and for the same price, Realme will be selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the C21 will cost you Rs 8,999. It will go on sale on April 14.

The Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 in India for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. All the three smartphones will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will take place on April 13.

Realme C25: Specifications

The device features a 6.5-inch display with 480nits of brightness and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme C25 is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 gaming processor, which is based on 12nm processor. It will offer support for 18W fast charging and sport a USB Type-C port. At the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP AI camera. The Realme C25 has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is offered in two colour options, including Watery Blue and Watery Grey.

Realme C21, Realme C20: Specifications

The devices offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400nits of brightness and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to offer 7.3 hours of gaming on a single charge. The Realme C21 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP B&W sensor.

Both the entry-level phones have a 5MP selfie camera. The Realme C20 ships with one camera on the front and one at the back. The setup includes an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. The Realme C20 will go on sale in two colours, including Cool Blue and Cool Grey. The C21, on the other hand, will be listed on the site in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours.