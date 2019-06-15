Realme C2 now available in offline stores: Price, specifications

Realme C2 will be available offline in 8,000 stores across India starting from June 15. The phone can be bought in two storage models starting at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM variant, which will be available offline from July. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant will cost Rs 7,999 and hit the stores from June 15.

Realme said in a press statement that the company has a total of 283 service centers across India with exclusive centers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal. Realme C2 comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options.

Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone has a textured back, diamond-cut back design and does not attract smudges, which we liked in our review. It sports a waterdrop-style notch on top of the screen.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. We observed that the overall performance of the phone feels sluggish, especially while using heavy apps such as Chrome, YouTube, and Facebook. Expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card is supported as well.

Realme C2 sports a dual camera setup, a combination of 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and secondary 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The battery is a 4,000mAh one, which should last for a day and a half with moderate usage.