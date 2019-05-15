Realme C2 next flash sale dates announced: Here are the details

Toggle Menu Sections
Realme C2 will go on its next flash sales on May 24 and May 31 on Flipkart and its own e-store.

Realme C2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Realme has announced that it will be holding the next flash sales for its budget smartphone, Realme C2 on May 24 and May 31 on Flipkart and its own e-store. The company launched the smartphone last month alongside the Realme 3 Pro in India.

It is the successor to last year’s Realme C1 and its key features include a waterdrop style notched display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and a dual camera setup on the back. It is available in two colour options – Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours.

Realme C2 is available in two RAM/storage variants – 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and the company’s own e-store.

Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

