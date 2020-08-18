Realme C12 first impressions: A day with Realme’s new budget phone

Realme C12 first impressions (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Realme C12 first Impressions: Just about a month after it launched the Realme C11, the company is gearing up to bring in two new C series smartphones — Realme C12 and Realme C15. The key idea behind the C series is to offer a good spec smartphone at an affordable, sub Rs 10,000, price point.

In the past few months, we have seen Realme bring several smartphones across price segments. This is both good and bad. Good because the company is bringing more than one option at various price points and bad because consumers often tend to get confused when there are too many options to choose from at a not-so-differentiated price point.

Between the Realme C15 and C12, the latter looks like a decent option to consider if one is looking for a good budget phone under Rs 10,000. In the little time I spent with the Realme C12, the phone rarely lagged or slowed down. I’m yet to extensively test the Realme C12 and see how it performs or handles day-to-day activities.

After spending a day with the C12, I can bet that from no angle does it look like an under Rs 10,000 smartphone. The design looks classy, almost at par with phones with Rs 20,000 price tag. The matte finish of the Realme C12 makes the phone stand out in a crowd. Realme is calling it Geometric Gradient design. I don’t mind the polycarbonate back panel because the design looks unique, something everyone wants from their smartphone. The rear panel also looks pretty neat and so does the square-shaped triple camera module design. Most camera design of phones these days looks cluttered due to the presence of too many sensors. The Realme C12 is different.

The circular fingerprint sensor that sits slightly above the middle of the back panel, as well as the face ID, unlocks the phone in just a blink of an eye. My fingers could reach the sensor easily.

One issue I had with the C12 is its weight. The phone feels very heavy in hand despite the plastic back. It’s surely due to the massive 6000mAh battery but we have previously seen Realme balance out the form factor and reduce the weight. This one is bulky. Due to the big battery inside of the C12, it looks very wide. So, if you’re looking for a sleek phone, the Realme C12 is definitely not for you. The phone also has a wide chin but the other sides look slim so watching movies on the device will not be an issue.

The screen of the Realme C12 is big enough for you to watch your favourite shows, play games, or browse social media but isn’t too bright to comfortably use outside the house. Well, this is an issue in most budget phones.

I also clicked a few pictures in daylight using the Realme C12 and most pictures captured details fairly well but colours looked oversaturated. I’m yet to test the Realme C12’s camera extensively in all lighting conditions.

The phone runs Realmi UI based on Android 10. There are too many third-party applications that come bundled with the device, some of them can be uninstalled while there’s no way to get rid of some of the apps. The C12 also comes bundled with Google One app that provides more storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Stay tuned to indianexpress.com for the full review of the Realme C12.

