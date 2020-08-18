Realme C12, C15 India Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Realme C15 and Realme C12 are set to launch in India today (Image: Realme)

Realme C12, Realme C15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Realme C15 and Realme C12 are all set to launch in India today through an online launch event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm today on Realme India’s official website and YouTube channel. Both Realme C12 and C15 have gone official in Indonesia before and we expect the same model of the phones to launch in India today.

The Realme C15 launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,999,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 10,100 while the Realme C12 launched for IDR 1,899,000 which is roughly Rs. 9,600 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage model. The Realme C15 is available in three variants in Indonesia including 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Realme C12, on the other hand, was launched in only one variant.

As far as the specifications are concerned the Realme C15 comes with a 6.5-inch Mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass support, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, quad rear cameras (13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 8MP selfie camera, 6,000mAh and 18W fast charging. The Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, triple rear camera setup (13MP + 2MP and 2MP macro lens), 5MP selfie camera, 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. In addition, Realme is also expected to launch new audio product and more.