Realme brings entry-level Realme C11 to India

Realme launches entry-level Realme C11 in India at 7,499 (Image: Realme) Realme launches entry-level Realme C11 in India at 7,499 (Image: Realme)

Realme has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the country today — the Realme C11. The smartphone will be available in India starting July 22 from 12pm IST on selected partner store, realme.com, and Flipkart. The company also launched a new Realme 30W dart charge 10000mAh power bank. The power bank is compatible with all fast charging phones and not just Realme.

India CEO Madhav Sheth said via a tweet in the past that the C11 is the successor to last year’s Realme C3. The phone went official via an online-only launch event due to the pandemic.

Realme C11, power bank price in India

The Realme C1 comes in two colours — Rich Green and Rich Grey — and in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It is priced at Rs 7,499 in India. The phone will compete with Redmi 8 in the country. The Realme 30W dart charge 10000mAh power bank comes in two colours — Black and Yellow and will be available from July 21 on Realme.com and Flipkart. The power bank is priced at Rs 1,999.

Realme 6 review | Realme 6 Pro review

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the latest entry-level smartphone from Realme.

Realme C11 specifications

The Indian version is the same as the global version. Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 processor with LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It includes an expandable storage option via microSD card.

Realme C3 review

One of the key highlights of the Realme C11 is the battery setup. It equips a 5000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the phone includes a 13MP primary sensor at the back along with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP image sensor for selfies. The phone includes a mini drop notch.

The Realme C11 runs Realme UI based on Android 10. The device includes Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and face unlock support.

Commenting on the launch of the new products Sheth said, “Continuing to work towards our commitment to offering numerous options from entry-level to flagship segments, we are thrilled to introduce the latest member of our C series smartphones. realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users. We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the realme C11 will help us further reach new heights. The realme C11 is a combination of performance and design and offers powerful specifications in the entry-level segment. To offer powerful technology in our AIoT offerings, we introduced the realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank the newest addition to enhance the lifestyle experience of our users.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd