Realme C1 launched in India with notched display, AI Face Unlock: Price, specifications

Realme C1 Price in India, specifications: Realme C1, an entry-level smartphone with dual rear cameras and AI face unlock feature has been launched in India. The device made its debut along side Realme 2 Pro at an event in Noida on September 27. Realme C1 will cost Rs 6,990 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option. This is an introductory price for the Diwali season. The phone is exclusive to Flipkart and first sale will be held from 12 PM on October 11.

Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch similar to that of Realme 2. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. Realme C1 will be available in Ocean Blue and Deep Black colour options.

Realme C1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.8GHz. The phone runs ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android Oreo. Realme C1 packs a 4,230mAh battery. It will be available in 2GB RAM+16GB internal memory option. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. In terms of design, the phone comes with a glossy glass finish at the back.

Realme 2 features dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. The selfie shooter is 5MP and it supports AI face unlock feature as well. The rear camera support portrait mode, while the front shooter comes with blur photo feature. The front camera is said to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance photos. Thanks to ColorOS 5.1, the phone supports clone apps, which lets users run two social media accounts at the same time.

