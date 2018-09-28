Realme C1 first impressions: Ahead of competition with notched display, dual cameras

Realme C1 features a notched display and dual rear camera setup, which are the highlights of the device. Here’s our first impressions.

Realme has launched its fourth device in India, the Realm C1. The entry-level phone was launched along side Realme 2 Pro at an event earlier this week. Though it will cost Rs 6,999 for the base storage model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, this is an introductory price for the Diwali season. This means, the price of Realme C1 could be revised in the coming months.

Realme C1 features a notched display and dual rear camera setup, which are the highlights of the device. It also supports face unlock feature that the company says is backed by Artificial Intelligence. In terms of design, the front panel looks similar to Realme 2. The diamond cutting reflection design that we saw on Realme 1 and Realme 2 is now gone and the phone sports a glossy back finish.

We spent some time with Realme C1 at the launch event and here is our first impressions:

Realme C1 first impressions: Design and Display

Realme C1 design will remind you of Realme 2, especially from the front. It does not get the newer dewdrop-style notch like Realme 2 Pro, but a rectangular notch. The phone feels lighter when compared to Realme 2. It sports a fiberglass back cover with 2.5D glass finish. Given the price segment, I would say the phone feels very stylish and in no way feels cheap, which a lot of users will appreciate.

Realme C1 gets 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras, which also support Portrait mode.

The display is 6.2-inch HD with 19: 9 aspect ratio. The viewing angles are decent and the colour reproduction is also okay. I did struggle to use the phone in the bright outdoors, but the display does a good job for the price.

Realme C1 first impressions: Camera

Realme C1 gets 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras, which also support Portrait mode. It is good to see a dual camera at this price point and I would say the camera impresses. In my limited time with the device, I managed to click a few outdoor as well as indoor shots, which turned out to be sharp and detailed. I also feel the colour reproduction is close to natural, which is great. Low-light photography is something we will test in our full review.

Realme C1 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Realme C1 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Realme C1 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

The selfies, like other Realme phones, looked unnatural thanks to Artificial Intelligence, focus of which seems to be on whitening and smoothening the skin. I was satisfied with the results in bright outdoors with AI mode turned off. The front camera also offer several tweaks like filters, sticker as well as bokeh mode.

Realme C1 first impressions: Processor, battery and memory

Realme C1’s performance should be comparable to rivals in the price segment that also pack the octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, though a more detailed verdict can be given only after review. The storage is an issue with Realme C1 as the phone is only being offered in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option, which I feel is a little less. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Realme C1’s performance should be comparable to rivals in the price segment that also pack the octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor.

The battery is one of the USPs of this new budget device from Realme as it packs a 4,230mAh battery. It should easily last a day and a half with moderate to heavy usage. There is no fast charging support.

Realme C1 first impressions: Software

Realme C1 runs ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android Oreo. The phone supports features like clone apps as well as “full-screen multitasking”, which lets people use apps like WhatsApp while watching videos, playing games, etc in landscape mode. Whether apps have been optimised for the notch is something that we will have to test out in our review.

Realme C1 first impressions: Early Thoughts

Realme C1 looks like a great option in the budget segment, thanks to a notched display, dual rear cameras, and octa-core Snapdragon processor. If one looks at specifications on paper and the price, Realme C1 seems to be ahead of competition. However, the company has made clear that this is an introductory price, and it will be worth watching what price Realme decides for C1 after the Diwali season. The phone competes with the likes of Redmi 5 and Honor 7C.

